Apple Reportedly Set to Launch New iPad in April

Apple next month is set to launch a new iPad, which could feature a better processor and improved cameras, a media report says.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report is gearing up to unveil a new version of its iPad as early as April, according to a report.

Apple is looking to take advantage of the iPad product line, which has performed well amid the COVID-19 pandemic as people work and study from home, sources told Bloomberg.

The company will refresh its iPad Pro line with a better processor and improved cameras.

The new models will have a look similar to that of the current version of the iPad Pro and will come in the same 11-inch and 12.9-inch screen sizes.

The new version will have an updated processor that is comparable to the faster M1 chip that Apple designs in-house and is featured in the current versions of the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini.

Apple is also looking to include a mini-LED screen with at least the larger model, which would be brighter and provide a sharper picture, Bloomberg reported.

The news service said that Apple has not yet disclosed its first product-launch event of the year.

The iPad generated $8.4 billion in revenue for Apple during the holiday quarter, the device's best performance since 2014.

The iPad Pro was last updated in March 2020.

Bloomberg's report gave no indication of pricing for the new models. The current iPad models list for $329 to $1,499.

"Other products could be announced in the spring, most of them nowhere near as impactful to Apple’s financial performance as the Mac and the iPad," Apple Maven Daniel Martins said in a recent post.

"Keep the following devices in mind: AirTags, Apple TV, maybe even the more relevant AirPods."

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities says the AirPods, one of Apple's fastest-growing products over the past few years, may be headed for a major slowdown.

Apple shares at last check were 1.5% lower at $122.87.

