Apple Reportedly Plans Car-Crash Detection, 911-Call Features

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report next year may launch a feature that would enable a driver's iPhone or Apple Watch to detect a car accident and call 911.

The Wall Street Journal reported, based on documents and talks with people familiar with the matter, that the Cupertino, Calif., tech giant is planning to introduce a crash- detection feature for those two devices sometime in 2022.

Motion-sensor technology and accelerometers would be used to detect a sudden change in gravity. If the reading corresponds with what is typical of a serious crash, the Apple products would contact emergency services.

While Apple watches already have a fall-detection feature that acts if wearers have taken a tumble, the company is hoping to launch a feature specific to car accidents.

Over the past year, the Journal reported, Apple has been testing the Apple Watch and iPhone data that users share anonymously with the company.

The documents show that the company has analyzed more than 10 million potential vehicle crashes, of which at least 50,000 included a call to 911, to fine-tune its crash-detection algorithm.

The Journal sources said the dates for the release could change or the update may not come at all as the development process continues.

Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report already added a similar feature to its Pixel phones in 2019, while several crash-detection apps are available in Apple's App Store. General Motors' (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report OnStar subsidiary offered crash detection on vehicles equipped with it since 1996.

But the report shows that Apple is prioritizing expansion of various health-related features — a blood-pressure sensor and fertility monitor are some of the other updates that may be added to the Apple Watch in 2022.

At last check Apple's shares were off 0.8% at $148.67.