Apple Is Said to Be Developing New Smart-Home Products

Reports suggest that Apple is developing new smart-home products after discontinuing its HomePod speaker last year.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report is working on new products to solidify its reentry into the smart-home space, a media report says.

One product, which is still in early development is said to combine a set-top box like an Apple TV with a HomePod speaker, and includes a camera for videoconferencing, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News.

The device would connect to the TV, and would have other smart-home functions, including using Apple’s Siri digital assistant and playing music, in addition to gaming and watching video, the associates said.

Bloomberg called the potential device “Apple’s most ambitious smart-home hardware offering to date.”

The Cupertino, Calif., technology giant has notably lagged behind rivals Google (GOOGL) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report in maintaining its smart-home lines.

Apple discontinued its HomePod smart speaker in March, while its Apple TV set-top box hasn’t been updated since 2018, Bloomberg said.

The company released the HomePod mini in 2020, which has attracted consumers due to a low price.

But Apple may be planning a new “high-end speaker with a touchscreen” to compete with the likes of Google Nest and Amazon Echo smart speakers, Bloomberg added.

Like the smart-home device, the new smart speaker is still in the early stages of development, with Apple currently deciding on key features. It is possible the device could have a design like Amazon’s Echo Show.

For Apple, it could essentially be connecting an iPad to the speaker "with a robotic arm that can move to follow a user around a room,” Bloomberg reported.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment to the news service.