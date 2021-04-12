TheStreet
TECHNOLOGY
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search

Apple Is Said to Be Developing New Smart-Home Products

Reports suggest that Apple is developing new smart-home products after discontinuing its HomePod speaker last year.
Author:
Publish date:

Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report is working on new products to solidify its reentry into the smart-home space, a media report says.

One product, which is still in early development is said to combine a set-top box like an Apple TV with a HomePod speaker, and includes a camera for videoconferencing, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News.

The device would connect to the TV, and would have other smart-home functions, including using Apple’s Siri digital assistant and playing music, in addition to gaming and watching video, the associates said.

P&G Is Looking for Ways Around Apple's New Privacy Rules

Bloomberg called the potential device “Apple’s most ambitious smart-home hardware offering to date.”

The Cupertino, Calif., technology giant has notably lagged behind rivals Google  (GOOGL) - Get Report and Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report in maintaining its smart-home lines.

Apple discontinued its HomePod smart speaker in March, while its Apple TV set-top box hasn’t been updated since 2018, Bloomberg said.

The company released the HomePod mini in 2020, which has attracted consumers due to a low price.

But Apple may be planning a new “high-end speaker with a touchscreen” to compete with the likes of Google Nest and Amazon Echo smart speakers, Bloomberg added.

Apple Rebounds After UBS Price Target Boost to $142 a Share

Like the smart-home device, the new smart speaker is still in the early stages of development, with Apple currently deciding on key features. It is possible the device could have a design like Amazon’s Echo Show.

For Apple, it could essentially be connecting an iPad to the speaker "with a robotic arm that can move to follow a user around a room,” Bloomberg reported.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment to the news service.

Amazon Fresh Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Unveils Aplenty, Private-Label Food and Snack Brand

alibaba zhu difeng : Shutterstock
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Alibaba, Signet Jewelers

Wall Street Covid Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Finish Lower and Bond Yields Creep Higher

SALESFORCE
INVESTING

Salesforce Bringing Back Staff to San Francisco Headquarters in May

Jim Cramer on GameStop, Baxter's Split and Bank Stress Tests
STOCKS

GameStop Reportedly Starts Search for New CEO

Microsoft Earnings
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Nuance Deal Windfall for Microsoft

China Has More Reason To Block Nvidia's Arm Deal Than Approve It, Say Analysts
INVESTING

Nvidia Moves In on Intel's Turf With Server Microprocessors

Aphria Soars, Other Pot Stocks Mixed Following Hostile $2 Billion Bid
INVESTING

Aphria's Must-Hold Support Level After Stock Plunges on Earnings