Apple Reopens All 270 U.S. Stores for First Time Since Start of Pandemic

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report crossed a milestone on Monday as the iPhone giant said that all 270 of its retail stores in the U.S. were open for the first time since the pandemic began.

Apple reopened its last closed U.S. locations in Texas on Monday, a company spokesperson confirmed to CNBC. However, not all Apple stores in the U.S. are fully open for walk-in customers, the report added.

Shares of the Cupertino, Calif. company were rising 4.1% to $126.28 at last check during trading. Apple shares fell 6.6% last week as tech stocks fell out of favor.

Apple closed all its stores outside of China last year starting in mid-March as coronavirus infections started to rise. Since then, the company has reopened and reclosed stores in response to local COVID-19 conditions. Apple's online store has been open continuously, however.

In the U.S., 75.2 million Americans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the Bloomberg tracker.

Last week, department store retailer Target (TGT) - Get Report said it would add dedicated Apple shops within more than 17 of its locations by the end of the fall.

Apple also surpassed South Korea’s Samsung as the world's No. 1 seller of smartphones in the fourth quarter.

iPhone sales totaled 79.943 million units in the period, far ahead of Samsung’s 62.117 million, according to a study from consulting firm Gartner.

“The launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series helped Apple record double-digit growth in the fourth quarter of 2020,” Gartner said in a statement.

Separately, last month, Apple was reportedly negotiating with sellers to buy sensors for self-driving cars, a media report said.

Apple has been working on an autonomous vehicle project for the last few years. The sensors Apple is looking at enable a car’s computer to see its surroundings, the Bloomberg sources said.

Earlier last month, Apple was also working on a magnetically attached battery pack for the newest iPhones that would wirelessly charge the handsets.

