Apple renames its Beats 1 radio station as Apple Music 1 and adds two new stations.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report said Tuesday that it renamed its Beats 1 radio station as Apple Music 1 and launched two additional stations to its lineup.

Apple Music Hits will play favorites from the '80s, '90s, and 2000s, while Apple Music Country will spotlight country music.

Launched five years ago, Beats 1 has produced more than 25,000 radio episodes, both live and on-demand, and expanded to each of the 165 countries in which Apple Music is available, according to Billboard.

Apple Music 1 offers a lineup of shows from such artists as Action Bronson, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Joe Kay, Lil Wayne, Frank Ocean, Vince Staples and The Weeknd.

The expansion and rebranding of Apple Music 1 follows an expansion in April, when the service was rolled out to 52 additional countries in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and more.

Apple’s radio programming is predominantly in English but also produces Spanish-language shows focused on Latin music. The service has also started to produce local-language shows for markets including Paris and Berlin.

Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, Beats, and International Content, said in a statement that "Apple Music radio provides an unparalleled global platform for artists across all genres to talk about, create, and share music with their fans, and this is just the beginning."

Shares of the computer giant at last check were up 0.5% to $460.50.

Spotify Technologies (SPOT) - Get Report, which competes with Apple Music, was off 1% to $257.21.

Spotify has made big investments in its platform, particularly in places like podcasts. In June, Spotify announced an agreement with podcaster Joe Rogan, host of "The Joe Rogan Experience." Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama also had an agreement with the company.