Tim Cook Takes Apple 'Sideloading' Fight Center Stage

Privacy vs anti-competitive practices is the name of the game for Tim Cook and Apple going forward.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report finds itself, once again, at the center of privacy talks.

Not that the tech company has a problem leading the discussion on privacy. It was only a few years ago that Apple started making a push to be the phone of choice for those concerned with their digital privacy.

It had a whole advertising campaign based on the idea that if you want to keep your data out of the hands of bad actors, the iPhone is the mobile device for you.

Apple has pretty strict policies on encryption and has become a staunch defender of an end-to-end encryption that keeps everyone, even government agencies, from accessing messages sent on its devices.

One of the most well-known examples of this was the company's fight with the FBI about unlocking the phone of a mass shooter in San Bernardino, California, in 2015.

Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook was the headline keynote speaker at the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

There he extolled his company's commitment to privacy but also took aim at an issue that once again pits Apple against government regulators.

Cook and Apple are now facing pressure to allow "sideloading" in the name of antitrust regulation.

They are not pleased

What Is Sideloading?

Sideloading is the practice of installing software on a device without using an approved app store, like Apple's App Store or Google Play (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, to do so.

While some devices allow this as a default, Apple devices need to be "jailbroken" to allow for the download of apps that haven't passed the App Store inspection process.

However, the European Commission is considering a sweeping new law called the Digital Markets Act that could change all of that.

"We believe that the owner of a smartphone should have the freedom to choose how to use it,” European Commission spokesperson Johannes Bahrke told The Verge. “This freedom includes being able to opt for alternative sources of apps on your smartphone."

In the U.S., the Open App Markets Act would also force Apple to permit sideloading.

Cook disagrees, saying Apple's vetting process is crucial for protecting users from bad actors.

More App Freedom Means More Privacy Issues

Apple said it has designed its system to protect its users, and interference from bureaucrats only places them at greater risk.

"Here in Washington and elsewhere, policymakers are taking steps in the name of competition that would force Apple to let apps on the iPhone that circumvent the App Store through a process called sideloading,” Cook said Tuesday.

“That means data-hungry companies would be able to avoid our privacy rules, and once again track our users against their will.”

Cook warned that companies could be mining personal data about everything from where users choose to eat to where they travel on a daily basis. They would be doing so under the guise of targeted advertising purposes.

"But they don't believe we should have a choice in the matter. They don't believe that they should need our permission to peer so deeply into our personal lives," Cook said.

Cook says Apple has given its users the tools they need to protect their identities better through the App Store.

That is allowing them to decide whether applications can track their activities across the internet, and to shield their locations and hide their email addresses.

Cook also says that Apple provides users peace of mind through its rigorous App Store vetting process.

Of course, allowing users to download apps outside of the App Store would also cut into Apple's bottom line, by allowing many apps to bypass App Store commission rates.

Either way, Apple has a fight ahead of it that could change the way it does business. Tim Cook isn't taking that fight laying down.