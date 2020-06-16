Apple This Week Will Reopen 70 Stores Around U.S.

Apple this week will reopen 70 stores, including 10 in New York City. At that point, 220 of its 271 U.S. stores will be open.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report shares rose after the consumer electronics giant said it would reopen 70 stores around the country this week.

That means 220 of its 271 U.S. stores will then be open. The openings include 10 stores in New York City, all of which have been closed since March, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple has so far reopened 365 of its 510 global stores, with 33 resuming operation June 15 in the U.K., 9 to 5 Mac reported.

Customers in New York will have to make appointments to come in the stores, CNBC reports.

The New York stores include ones located in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island. That includes the iconic glass cube on Fifth Avenue, a major tourist destination.

The Apple store in the World Trade Center will remain closed, as the mall containing it is shuttered, CNBC reports.

The stores are configured to provide social distancing. Apple employees will undergo temperature checks, and employees and customers will be required to wear masks. Apple can provide masks to customers.

Citigroup analysts on Tuesday raised their share-price target for Apple to $400 from $310. Last month, Apple was added to J.P. Morgan's Focus List of top picks, and the firm's analysts lifted their target to $350 from $335.

Morningstar confirmed the company’s narrow-moat rating after its earnings report April 30.

Apple shares recently traded at $352.06, up 2.6%. The stock has advanced 26% over the past three months, compared with a 15% climb for the S&P 500 index.