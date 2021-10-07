Apple Plans to Expand In-Dash CarPlay Features: Report

Apple is reportedly working on expanding CarPlay to take over the climate system, speedometer, seats, radio and everything else in cars.

Apple's smartphone interface CarPlay, which lets customers control entertainment and navigation through their dashboards is looking to expand its features to the entire car, even as plans for Apple car face setbacks.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

The tech giant is working to make CarPlay users "access functions like the climate-control system, speedometer, radio and seats," according to people familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg News.

The project, reportedly titled 'IronHeart,' will enable the iPhone-based system to access a range of controls, sensors and settings, including temperature zones, seats and armrests, fuel instrument clusters and humidity reading among others.

IronHeart would represent Apple’s strongest push into cars since CarPlay was released in 2014 but it wasn't clear if the iPhone maker had partnered with automakers to test the same.

CarPlay is now available in more than 600 car models.

Last month, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report hired former Apple executive Doug Field, who was the head of the computer giant's car project, as its chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer.

Apple has joined other tech companies in eyeing the $5 trillion auto market. Earlier this year, Apple approached auto makers including Hyundai about a potential manufacturing partnership, then saw talks fizzle. Apple has been looking into every detail of car engineering and car manufacturing according to multiple media reports.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has said he believed "2024 or 2025 is when you see the Apple Car."