Apple Next Year Will Launch Remodeled AirPods

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report plans to update its AirPods earbuds, releasing two new models next year, according to a media report.

The Cupertino, Calif., technology giant will remodel its third-generation entry-level AirPods to have a shorter stem, replaceable ear tips, and a possibly improved battery life, Bloomberg reported.

Apple will also launch AirPods Pro earbuds, which will be more compact and smaller in size because the short stem at the bottom will be eliminated.

The current model being tested includes a more rounded shape that fills more of a user’s ear and has a design similar to models from Samsung, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, and Google (GOOGL) - Get Report, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Apple also plans to launch new wireless chips to power both models.

The company faced challenges integrating noise-cancellation, wireless antennas, and microphones into a smaller AirPods casing, which could result in a less perfect design when the product is finalized, Bloomberg reported.

AirPods have gained in popularity since they were launched in 2016. They were most recently updated in March 2019. AirPods Pro was released last October.

The company’s wearables, home and accessories division, which includes AirPods, posted $6.5 billion in revenue in the last quarter, increasing around 70% from 2018.

Earlier this month, Apple launched several new products, including the long-awaited 5G-capable iPhone 12.

Apple unveiled four different iPhone models, including the iPhone 12 mini, a 5.4-inch model starting at $699; a 6.1-inch device starting at $799, a 6.1-inch Pro model starting at $999, and a 6.7-inch pro model starting at $1,099.

At last check Apple shares were trading up 0.3% at $115.34.