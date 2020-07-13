Apple, Netflix, Amazon: Tech Stock Midday Movers

Tech stocks were up heading into second quarter earnings season.

Here are some of the biggest mid-day tech stock movers for Monday, July 13.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report soared 3.57% to a record high of $379.39 per share. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, a longtime Apple bull, raised his price target for shares by $25 to $450 per share -- a Wall Street high. Ives wrote that 5G and services tailwinds, combined with a strong sales outlook for the Macbook Pro, could lift Apple's valuation above the $2 trillion mark in 2021.

Shares of Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report rose 3.82% on Monday to $569.68 after analysts boosted their price targets, citing positive subscriber trends. BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon raised his price target for Netflix shares to $625 from $500 on strong prospects for new subscriber growth and an improving free cash flow outlook.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report rose 3.56% to $3314.04 after a Cowen analyst raised his price target for the e-commerce and cloud giant to a Wall Street-high of $3,700 from $2,750, citing growth potential in international markets, market share gains in online retail, AWS tailwinds and a host of other factors in driving Amazon higher.

Online auction giant eBay (EBAY) - Get Report Inc rose 2.45% to $60.72. EBay shares have trended upward in recent weeks amid optimism for continued e-commerce growth this year and the potential sale of eBay's classifieds unit.

Finally, shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report rose 2% to $1569.64. On Monday, Google announced plans to invest $10 billion over the next five to seven years to accelerate India's transition to a digital economy. India is expected to reach 650 million internet users in 2020.

