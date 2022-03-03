Apple Makes a Big Announcement That Can Boost Its Revenues

The iPhone maker is likely about to unveil on new products.

It's just an image and a short tagline but when it comes from Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, that's all it takes.

The computer giant sent out an invitation to "Peek Performance", its first special event of the year, which is scheduled to take place on March 8.

'Learn More'

The invitation comes with multicolored image of the Apple logo in a receding style.

Clicking on the "Learn More" button brings viewers to a review of several past Apple events and what the tech company announced at each one.

Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, tweeted a brief video clip of the image complete with a soundtrack.

"Peek performance," he wrote. "March 8th. See you there."

There are no details, but there is plenty of speculation about what the company might unleash upon the world next week.

Apple may announce a low-cost iPhone SE, Bloomberg reported, which will come equipped with 5G, a faster A15 CPU chip, and better cameras. The new phone will share the same design as the current iPhone SE, so it may retain the Touch ID feature.

In addition, Apple may announce the latest version of the iPad Air, which is expected to arrive with a new CPU and 5G for cellular-equipped models.

Apple is also reportedly working on a new M2 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, as well as an ultra-powerful Mac Pro and iMac Pro, and a more powerful version of the Mac mini.

The company may introduce the new iOS 15.4 update, which would make possible to unlock Face ID-equipped iPhones and iPads while wearing a mask.

A Universal Control feature is also expected to make its debut with the new update, according to the Verge, meaning users could use one keyboard and mouse across multiple iPads and Macs.

"They wouldn't be ready for their headset would they?" one person said on Twitter. "Because Apple Peek would be a decent name."

'It's My Time to Shine'

"Oh yeah baby, it's my time to shine," another said.

Some commenters are social media complained about Apple hosting the event while Russia continued its invasion of Ukraine.

"On March 8, we will watch Ukrainian news, not a presentation. Thanks," one person tweeted.

"Slightly tone-deaf to celebrate new tech as the world teeters towards World War," another wrote. Thinking about the Ukrainians."

However, other commenters countered that argument.

"The world goes on, people still have jobs, the world can’t just stop for every conflict," one person said in response. "It’s tragic of course but let the brave actually do the work to make an end to this war and hope it doesn’t turn into a World War in all effects."

"So only Ukraine has war?" Another person said. "Damascus , Yemen and Somalia were all bombed with in the same 48 hrs as the Russian invansion on Ukraine, what about them, will you watch their news?"

"Yeah I am watching the event," another tweeted.

Apple said on Tuesday that it will halt all sales of its product in Russia as the country's invasion of Ukraine continues.

On Friday, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov publicly asked Apple to stop selling its products and services in Russia.

Separately, Apple suppliers Foxconn and Luxshare Precision are among possible candidates to produce the rumored Apple Car, as both companies have made forays into the future vehicle market, DigiTimes reported, citing industry sources.