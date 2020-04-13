Apple Inc. will redesign its top-level iPhones with features similar to the latest iPads, according to Bloomberg.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) - Get Report is gearing up to redesign its top-level iPhones with features similar to the latest iPads as part of a fall refresh that will include the addition of 5G to as many as four new handset models and the release of two key new accessories, according to a news report.

This year’s successors to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be joined by two lower-end models to replace the iPhone 11, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

At least the two high-end devices will have flat stainless steel edges instead of the current curved design, and more sharply rounded corners like the iPad Pro introduced in 2018. The new handsets will have flat screens reminiscent of the iPhone 5 design, rather than the sloping edges on current models.

Apple has also been developing a smaller and cheaper version of its HomePod speaker, which will be released as early as this year, as well as Apple Tags that will let users track real-world objects such as keys and wallets, Bloomberg wrote.

Some of the new iPhones could be released several weeks later than normal due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus, but still within the typical fall window. Apple hasn’t informed suppliers of any significant delays, Bloomberg wrote, and its engineers are expected to travel to China to finalize product designs in May.

The upcoming iPhone Pro models will include three cameras on the back while the lower-end phones will continue to have two cameras, as with the current lineup. Apple will add the 3-D LIDAR system that were introduced with the iPad Pro in March to its top-tier devices.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple shares were up slightly to $268.75 in premarket trading and are down close to 9% year to date.