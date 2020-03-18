Apple Launches New iPad Pro, Updated MacBook Air

Apple launched the new products online rather than through its usual in-person event.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report launched a new iPad Pro line with 3-D scanning technology, as well as a new MacBook Air with a redesigned keyboard, on Wednesday morning.

The new iPad Pro comes in two sizes, an 11-inch model that starts at $799 and a 12.9-inch model that starts at $999. Both will feature a camera system with a Lidar scanner for augmented reality applications that enable digital objects to be superimposed on real world scenes in a more realistic way.

The camera on the new devices also feature an Ultra Wide camera that allows more objects and people to fit into a photo; the feature is available on the latest iPhones. The new iPad Pro will begin shipping next week.

The updated MacBook Air has a starting price of $999 and increases starting storage to 256GB. It also features a redesigned and easier-to-use Magic Keyboard that was first introduced on Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple claims the updated laptop delivers up to two times faster CPU performance and up to 80 percent faster graphics performance. The new MacBook Air is available to order starting today.

The tech giant announced the new products online rather than through its usual in-person event, presumably owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Apple announced this week it was closing all its stores outside China until March 27 in order to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Apple shares were down 4.7% to 240.97 in pre-market trading Friday as overall stock market futures fell sharply and a longtime Apple bull warned of dark days ahead for the tech giant.

Apple is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells AAPL? Learn more now.