Apple Launches 5G-Capable iPhone 12

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report launched several new products Tuesday, including the long-awaited 5G-capable iPhone 12 during the computer giant's "Hi, Speed" live streaming event.

Shares of the Cupertino, Calif., tech company at last check were off 2.7% at $121.10.

Apple unveiled four different iPhone models, including the iPhone 12 mini, a 5.4-inch model starting at $699; a 6.1-inch device starting at $799, a 6.1-inch Pro model starting at $999, and a 6.7-inch pro model starting at $1,099.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook, who hosted the event, confirmed that 5G support is coming to the full lineup of new iPhones.

Verizon (VZ) - Get Report CEO Hans Vestberg appeared at the event, declaring that "5G just got real."

Vestberg said the service would reach 60 cities by year-end. Verizon is also turning on its low-band 5G network in more than 200 cities to offer broad coverage, he said.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 has the same-size screen as the iPhone 11, but it has twice as many pixels, and it comes in a smaller, thinner and lighter aluminum case. It comes in blue, red, white, a light green and black.

Apple said the iPhone 12 will have two camera lenses, one that shoots ultra-wide photos and one that shoots wide photos.

It has flatter edges than the current iPhone 11 phones and uses glass that Apple said is more scratch-resistant.

The 12 and 12 Pro are available preorder on Oct 16 and starts shipping Oct. 23rd. The Pro Max and mini versions ship on November 13.

In addition, Riot Games will bring “League of Legends: Wild Rift” to the iPhone 12 later this year.

Apple also introduced its HomePod Mini smart speaker, which includes a touch panel on its top for play/pause and volume options, along with a light-up display to indicate use of the Siri assistant.

HomePod Mini will sync with any other HomePod family products. It is scheduled to arrive on Nov. 16 with a $99 price tag.

