Apple Launches $549 AirPods Max Wireless Headphones

Apple on Tuesday introduced its first over-ear wireless AirPods, its priciest headphones yet.

Tech giant Apple (AAPL) - Get Report unveiled its first over-ear wireless headphones with high-end audio technology, the AirPods Max, on Tuesday.

At $549, the headphones will be the most expensive offered by Apple, costing even more than its Beats Pro over-ear headphones, which cost $400. Apple's normal in-ear AirPods start at $159, while its AirPods Pro line starts at $249.

The new headphones, which are powered by a pair of Apple's custom-designed H1 chips, are available to order starting today and will ship in the U.S., and 25 other countries starting on Dec. 15. They will be available in five colors, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green and pink.

"With AirPods Max, we are bringing that magical AirPods experience to a stunning over-ear design with high-fidelity audio,” said Greg Joswiak, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple, in a statement.

AirPods Max come with optical and position sensors that offer active noise cancellation so users can focus on what they are listening to, the company said. They also feature a transparency mode that allows users to listen to music while hearing the environment around them.

The headphones have a stainless steel headband frame that provides flexibility and comfort for a wide variety of head shapes and sizes. The Digital Crown, inspired by the Apple Watch, offers precise volume control and the ability to play or pause audio, skip tracks, answer or end phone calls and activate Siri.

Also on Tuesday, the iPhone giant launched Apple Fitness+, a series of studio-style workouts that can be streamed on the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

The service is launching with 10 popular workout types, including high-intensity interval training, strength training, yoga, dance and others, that will be led by a team of Apple trainers.

Shares of Apple were down 0.20% to $123.50 on Tuesday late morning.

