Skip to main content
How Liz Truss Could Reshape the British Economy
How Liz Truss Could Reshape the British Economy

Apple iPhone Event Live Blog

Real Money's Eric Jhonsa covers Apple's September event, where new iPhones and Apple Watches are expected.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Four new iPhones and three new Apple Watches – including a new Apple Watch Pro line – are expected to be revealed during Apple’s  (AAPL)  anticipated September event.

Eric Jhonsa, Real Money’s tech columnist, will be live-blogging Apple’s event, which is set to start at 1 P.M. Eastern Time, and providing some commentary about Apple’s product reveals afterwards.

Please refresh your browser for updates.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

19 philanthropy donation charity alms sh
INVESTING

Risks and Rewards With Donate Now, Pay Later Charitable Giving Model

By Brian O'Connell
iPhone Apple Lead
INVESTING
AAPLGOOGLGOOG

Trading Apple’s iPhone Event: Here Are the Must-Know Levels

By Bret Kenwell
Tesla's Elon Musk.
TECHNOLOGY
TSLA

Elon Musk Suggests Solution to California Power Outages

By Luc Olinga
THUMB Apple Launch JS 090622
MARKETS
AAPL

Apple Stock Edges Lower Ahead Of 'Far Out' iPhone 14 Launch Event

By Martin Baccardax
United Airlines Lead
MARKETS
UAL

United Airlines Stock Jumps On Q3 Revenue Forecast Boost As Travel Boom Extends Into Autumn

By Martin Baccardax
Gamestop Lead
MARKETS
GMEAMCBBBY

GameStop Earnings Preview: NFT Marketplace, Cash Burn Rate In Focus For Meme Stock Favorite

By Martin Baccardax
New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS
^INDU^IN^COMPX

Stock Market Today - 9/7: Stocks Higher, Fed Rate Bets Accelerate, China Trade Data Rattles Growth Prospects

By Martin Baccardax
Wendy's Lead KL
INVESTING
WENMCDQSR

Wendy's Drops Menu Classic, Adds Potential New Fan Favorite

By Daniel Kline