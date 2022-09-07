Apple iPhone Event Live Blog

Real Money's Eric Jhonsa covers Apple's September event, where new iPhones and Apple Watches are expected.

Four new iPhones and three new Apple Watches – including a new Apple Watch Pro line – are expected to be revealed during Apple’s (AAPL) anticipated September event.

Eric Jhonsa, Real Money’s tech columnist, will be live-blogging Apple’s event, which is set to start at 1 P.M. Eastern Time, and providing some commentary about Apple’s product reveals afterwards.

Please refresh your browser for updates.