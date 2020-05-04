Apple Unveils New MacBook Pro and Plans Debt Offering

Apple unveiled a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with twice the storage as its predecessor at the same base price. And the tech giant will sell notes.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report on Monday unveiled a new 13-inch MacBook Pro that features twice the storage as the previous version at the same $1,299 starting price point.

The new MacBook Pro will also feature a so-called Magic Keyboard, providing "a comfortable and stable key feel."

The notebook's specifications include up to a 10th-generation Intel (INTC) - Get Report processor that enables as much as 80% faster graphics performance.

The new MacBook Pro has quad-core processors, solid-state drives, a retina display, a touch bar and touch ID, stereo speakers, and all-day battery life.

Separately, Apple said in a regulatory filing that it was planning a four-part debt deal.

Apple is planning to issue notes that mature in 2023, 2025, 2030 and 2050 with Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Securities, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley as underwriters on the deal.

Apple says that it will use proceeds from the debt sale for general purposes, including share buybacks and dividends, working capital, capital spending, acquisitions and debt repayment.

Last week, the iPhone giant reported better-than-expected total sales, at $58.3 billion, up 1% year over year, versus a FactSet consensus of $54.78 billion. Its quarterly earnings of $2.55 a share also topped a $2.29 consensus.

For the March quarter, its fiscal second quarter, iPhone revenue was $28.96 billion; wearables, home and accessories accounted for $6.28 billion, and services brought in $13.35 billion.

At last check Apple shares slipped 0.3% to $288.13.

Apple is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AAPL? Learn more now.