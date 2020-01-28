Apple's base of active devices is viewed as the linchpin of its growing services business.

Shares of Apple were rising in after-hours trading after the firm beat earnings and revenue estimates by a solid margin. The number of active Apple devices across the world is growing, as well.

For the December quarter, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report posted overall earnings of $4.99 per share on sales of $91.82 billion, topping Wall Street’s estimates of $4.54 EPS and $88.4 billion. Shares of Apple were trading 2.3% higher shortly after the release.

The company said its installed base of iPhones, iPads, wearable devices and Mac computers hit 1.5 billion in the latest quarter.

In a press release, Apple CEO Tim Cook said its quarterly revenue, which was its highest ever, was "fueled by strong demand for our iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, and all-time records for Services and Wearables.”

He added that Apple's base of active devices grew in every geographic segment, calling that result "a great driver of our growth across the board.”

iPhone sales came in at $55.96 billion, compared to forecasts of $51.38 billion. Apple's revenue in wearables, accessories and home segment also topped expectations at $10.01 billion. Services revenue fell slightly short, however, at $12.72 billion versus a $13.06 billion consensus.