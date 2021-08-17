Apple Increases COVID Testing for Its Workers Amid Delta Strain

Apple workers who are being tested at home will now have to do it twice a week, instead of once, a report says.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report is intensifying COVID testing of its corporate and retail employees, as it seeks to cope with the quick expansion of the delta variant.

The news came in a letter to employees obtained by Bloomberg.

Workers who are being tested at home will now have to do it twice a week instead of once.

“With the emergence of more contagious variants like delta, we believe that more frequent testing will better protect you and everyone at Apple,” the Cupertino, Calif., tech giant said in the memo.

“Beginning Aug. 16, Quest [Diagnostics] (DGX) - Get Report will be sending you two mail-in test kits per week instead of one.” Three tests will be required for workers in some offices.

Fortunes Restored for Abbott and Regeneron: Jim Cramer on Real Money

Apple doesn’t make its workers take COVID tests or obtain vaccinations. Until the delta variant flared Apple hoped to have workers return to its offices by September. But that has been pushed back to October at the earliest, with a full return around February, Bloomberg reports.

Abbott Labs Poised to Break Out: Real Money Chartist Bruce Kamich

Apple didn’t immediately respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment on the change.

The stock recently traded at $151.07, little changed. It has climbed 12% in the past six months.

Earlier Tuesday, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Apple "remains a top tech name to own." He affirmed an outperform rating and $185 share-price target on the computer and cellphone giant.

"Our favorite large-cap tech name to play the 5G transformational cycle is Apple," Ives said in a research note, "with the 1-2 punch of its massive services business and iPhone product cycle.”

Apple is a holding in the portfolio of Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AAPL? Learn more now.