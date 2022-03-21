Skip to main content
Child Tax Credit (2021-2022) Explained and What It Means for Your Taxes
Child Tax Credit (2021-2022) Explained and What It Means for Your Taxes

Apple Hits with a Big Setback

Apple is hit with an outage that knocks more than 20 services offline.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report was hit by a widespread outage Monday that knocked out the computer giant's most popular services including Apple Music, iCloud and the App Store. 

The problems prevented corporate employees from working from home and kept retail workers from completing tasks, Bloomberg reported, citing staff members who asked not to be identified. 

'Can't Sign In'

More than 20 services went offline, including  Apple TV+, the iTunes store and Podcast.

One person posted an image of the Down Detector page on Twitter that listed a rapid spike in outages.

The outage hindered product repairs, swaps and item pickups, and limited corporate workers’ ability to communicate and access internal websites.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the company reportedly told staff that the trouble stemmed from domain name system problems.

Thousands of people complained of having trouble, according to Down Detector, a website which monitors website outages,

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

"Can't sign in," one person said in the comments section.

'Somebody Please Help'

'I am in Merced Ca right now," another person said. "I deliver weed for a dispensary and my App Store and maps isn’t working at all. I use maps all day to drive and deliver , somebody help please."

"I know it's frustrating," another commenter wrote. "I use Apple Music every day. Let's be patient. I'm sure they're working hard to fix the issue."

One person tweeted a photograph of workers at what appears to be an Apple store with the caption "Apple store systems are down and they’re literally doing everything on paper lol."

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Internet outages have hit tech companies hard. Both Slack  (WORK) - Get Slack Technologies, Inc. Class A Report and Peloton  (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report suffered outages recently.

Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report was hit by two outages in December and online gaming platform Roblox  (RBLX) - Get Roblox Corp. Class A Report suffered an outage in late October that kept its popular kids' games offline for three straight days. 

Taco Bell Born & Raised Lead KL
INVESTING
YUM

Taco Bell Celebrates 60 Years With a Brand New Meal

By Colette Bennett
Szechuan Sauce McDonald's Lead KL
INVESTING
MCDEBAYSBUX

McDonald's Menu Adds Something It Only Had 3 Times in 24 Years

By Veronika Bondarenko
Stocks and Bonds' Tandem Fall
INVESTING

Goldman on What Stagflation Will Do to a 60/40 Portfolio

By Dan Weil
Meet a Company Profiting From Cannabis Without Touching a Plant
INVESTING

Cannabis News This Week: An Unusual Employee Benefit

By Tony Owusu
Ukraine Cryptocurrency Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Crypto Price Check: War, Volatility and the Fed

By Rob Lenihan
SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk (seen in January last year) joined Clubhouse on Monday, the same day stock rocketed by 30 per cent on Friday's closing price. Photo: Reuters
TECHNOLOGY
TSLA

Does Musk Want to Merge Tesla, SpaceX and The Boring Company?

By Luc Olinga
Bitcoin Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
GSGRX

Goldman Sachs Helps Bitcoin Take a Major Step

By Luc Olinga
Tesla Announces New Car Owners Will Have to Pay to Use Superchargers
TECHNOLOGY
TSLA

Elon Musk Promises to Solve a Major Tesla Concern

By Luc Olinga