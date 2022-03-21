Apple Hits with a Big Setback

Apple is hit with an outage that knocks more than 20 services offline.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report was hit by a widespread outage Monday that knocked out the computer giant's most popular services including Apple Music, iCloud and the App Store.

The problems prevented corporate employees from working from home and kept retail workers from completing tasks, Bloomberg reported, citing staff members who asked not to be identified.

'Can't Sign In'

More than 20 services went offline, including Apple TV+, the iTunes store and Podcast.

One person posted an image of the Down Detector page on Twitter that listed a rapid spike in outages.

The outage hindered product repairs, swaps and item pickups, and limited corporate workers’ ability to communicate and access internal websites.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the company reportedly told staff that the trouble stemmed from domain name system problems.

Thousands of people complained of having trouble, according to Down Detector, a website which monitors website outages,

"Can't sign in," one person said in the comments section.

'Somebody Please Help'

'I am in Merced Ca right now," another person said. "I deliver weed for a dispensary and my App Store and maps isn’t working at all. I use maps all day to drive and deliver , somebody help please."

"I know it's frustrating," another commenter wrote. "I use Apple Music every day. Let's be patient. I'm sure they're working hard to fix the issue."

One person tweeted a photograph of workers at what appears to be an Apple store with the caption "Apple store systems are down and they’re literally doing everything on paper lol."

Internet outages have hit tech companies hard. Both Slack (WORK) - Get Slack Technologies, Inc. Class A Report and Peloton (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report suffered outages recently.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report was hit by two outages in December and online gaming platform Roblox (RBLX) - Get Roblox Corp. Class A Report suffered an outage in late October that kept its popular kids' games offline for three straight days.