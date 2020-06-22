Apple Shares Edge Higher Ahead of First Virtual WWDC in Three Decades; App Store Faces New Antitrust Challenges

Apple will hold its first virtual Worldwide Developers Conference in 31 years Monday, with a keynote address scheduled for 1:00 PM Eastern time.

Apple Inc. AAPL shares nudged higher in pre-market trading Monday as the tech giant prepares for its first-ever virtual Worldwide Developer's Conference amid increasing criticism of its App-driven services revenue model.

Apple traditionally unveils updates to both its software and services business, with this year's event -- which will be broadcast live from the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California -- focused on operating system advances for both its signature iPhone as well as its Apple Watch and iPad. Apple may also unveil a new iMac computer, with some company watchers suggesting it may include chips from British-based ARM, but the group usually plans hardware launches for later in the year.

This year's conference also comes amid significant challenges to Apple's App Store business model, the conduit to more than $45 billion in company revenues from its services business last year.

Last week, EU regulators opened an antitrust investigation into both the company's App Store and Apple Pay units, with a focus on Apple's demand that developers use its in-App purchasing system to sell their products to customers. Developers are also balking at the company's demand to hand over nearly a third of any App's annual revenues.

House Democrat David Cicilline, who chairs a Congressional subcommittee on Antitrust issues, called Apple's App store demands 'highway robbery' during an interview on Bloomberg television last week and called on CEO Tim Cook, as well as other big tech bosses, to testify before U.S. lawmakers.

Apple shares were marked 0.6% higher in pre-market trading Monday to indicate an opening bell price of $351.75 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date gain to around 20%.

Apple shares were also getting a boost from an upgrade by analysts at Evercore ISI, which lifted their price target by $10 a share, to $375 per share, in a note published late Sunday.

The brokerage sees Apple's wearables division growing at an annual rate of 20% to 20% over the next three year, taking its revenues to as high as $64 billion by 2023.

"While we understand the focus on iPhone sales, Services and Wearables sustaining >20% growth driven by increased penetration of the install base could serve as catalysts to drive new users to the ecosystem and enable Apple to show accelerating growth even if iPhone sales remain flat,"said Evercore analyst Amit Daryanan. "The success of Apple Watch & Airpods has driven a 25% (compound annual growth rate) in Apple’s Wearables business, growing revenue from ~$6B in FY14 to ~$25B in FY19."