Apple Has New Perks to Hire and Retain Employees

To attract and retain employees for its physical stores in the U.S., iPhone maker Apple will increase, even double, their benefits.
The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted many employees to revise their relationship to work. 

Above all, it changed the power balance between companies and their employees, leading to the phenomenon of the Great Resignation. 

In an increasingly tight labor market, companies have no choice but to fight to attract staff. It is no longer enough to be a big name, a world-renowned brand to hope to hire easily. 

Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report got it.

Tim Cook's Cupertino, Calif., group, which operates 270 physical stores in the U.S., will increase benefits for all employees at these stores, those working part-time as well as full-time, according to Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources.

Apple will double paid sick days for part-time and full-time employees. Employees will now be able to use them for mental-health reasons or to take family members to the doctor. In total, these changes will give 12 paid sick days to full-time employees, for example.

As for part-time employees, they will receive six days of paid vacation, a first, and also paid parental leave, another first. This benefit will cover up to six weeks. 

They will also have access to low-cost emergency assistance for their children and elderly family members.

Employees also get more annual vacation days from their third year of service instead of five years previously.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company's market value is $2.85 trillion at this writing, after the company posted a blockbuster December-quarter earnings report.

At last check Apple shares were trading up 0.9% at $176.34.

