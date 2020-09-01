The new system streamlines getting contact tracing up and running in states that opt in.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Google (GOOGL) - Get Report announced on Tuesday that they will include a COVID-19 tracing feature in their respective operating systems, rather than requiring users to download an app.

For smartphones that opt in to the feature, Apple's iOS and Google's Android operating systems will use Bluetooth signals to track whether a user has come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The feature will not collect any identifying information from those who opt into it, but will be able to send notifications to users who may have been exposed to the virus.

Apple stock closed 4% higher on Tuesday at $134.18, while Google stock rose 1.6% to $1,655.08.

The new system is called "Exposure Notifications Express,” and operates natively within Android and iOS. A previous version of the system required states to release an app using the system, which limited the usefulness of the system. The two tech giants released their initial exposure notification system in April, but adoption has lagged with only a small percentage of users downloading the app in states where it was available.

The new system will be available in the next updates of iOS and Android. Apple's latest iOS 13.7 for iPhones is out today, and Google's newest version of Android will be available next month.

States' public health authorities still need to opt into the feature and supply basic information and servers to host Bluetooth keys, but unlike the prior system, states do not need to build an app themselves.

″As the next step in our work with public health authorities on Exposure Notifications, we are making it easier and faster for them to use the Exposure Notifications System without the need for them to build and maintain an app,” said Apple and Google in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Maryland, Nevada, Virginia, and Washington, DC, have already signed on to use Exposure Notifications Express, while six other states -- Alabama, Arizona, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, and Virginia -- have created apps that use Apple and Google's contact tracing system.

