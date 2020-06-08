Apple Is Steadily Expanding Payment Options for Customers

The tech giant reportedly plans to give Apple Card holders the option to pay for iPads, Macs and other devices via interest-free monthly payments.

Over the last few years, Apple has rolled out several new payment options for customers. And there might be more to come.

Over the weekend, Bloomberg reported that Apple plans to give Apple Card users the option to pay for new iPads and Macs, as well as iPad accessories and the Mac XDR monitor, via 12, interest-free, monthly payments. Six-month, interest-free plans will be offered for AirPods, Apple TV and HomePod purchases.

The new payment options will follow Apple’s 2019 introduction of a 24-month, interest-free, payment plan for iPhone purchases made using the Apple Card. On Apple's April 30 earnings call, Tim Cook indicated that the Apple Card would soon support monthly payments for other Apple devices.

Just as mobile carriers have long offered postpaid subscribers 24-month payment plans for smartphone purchases, many electronics retailers have long offered interest-free payment options for a variety of gadgets. Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report, for example, offers 18-month, interest-free, monthly payment plans for iPads and Macs (among many other big-ticket items) to users of its Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card.

In that context, Apple’s new payment plans could be seen as a way to allow the Apple Card to roughly match the payment options provided by the branded credit cards of other retailers. And though it still profits if its devices are sold by an Amazon or a Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report, Apple profits more from a direct hardware sale, and also benefits (via non-Apple transactions made using the Apple Card) if new promotions help drive additional Apple Card sign-ups.

However, it’s also worth noting that Apple Card-based payment plans aren’t the only way that Apple has sought to drive new hardware purchases by reducing how much a consumer has to pay up-front. In 2015, the company launched its own iPhone upgrade programs: They let consumers pay for new iPhones via 24 monthly payments, come with AppleCare+ coverage and allow an iPhone to be traded in for a new model after 12 payments have been made.

Also, in late 2018, Apple began providing improved iPhone trade-in offers at Apple Stores. The company later noted on earnings calls that the revamped trade-in offers had driven a major increase in iPhone sales at its bricks-and-mortar stores.

Going forward, with Apple’s services lineup having greatly expanded in recent years, the launch of bundles featuring multiple Apple services could be another way in which the company tries to give users more payments flexibility, with the twin goals of boosting its top line and increasing long-term customer loyalty.

Last October, The Financial Times reported that Apple had held talks with music labels about bundling Apple Music with the TV+ video service. And a few weeks later, amid ongoing speculation that Apple could offer subscriptions that pair services with hardware upgrades at fixed intervals, Tim Cook said that Apple is “cognizant that there are lots of users out there that want a recurring payment...and the receipt of new products on some sort of standard kind of basis,” and that it’s “committed to make that easier to do than perhaps it is today.”

Apple is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells AAPL? Learn more now.