Apple Worker in Ireland Tests Positive for Coronavirus

An Apple worker in Ireland tested positive for the coronavirus. It's the first public announcement that one of the tech giant's staff has been infected.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report said Tuesday that an employee in its Cork, Ireland, office tested positive for the coronavirus.

"One of our employees in Cork has been confirmed to have Covid-19," the company said in a statement. "We are closely coordinating with the local health authorities who feel the risk to others is low, and the individual remains in self-isolation.

“As a precaution, we have asked some of our team members to stay at home while we work with the Health and Safety Executive to assess the situation. We are continuing to regularly deep clean all our offices and stores and will take all necessary precautions in accordance with guidance from health authorities."

This is the first publicly announced case of an Apple employee contracting the coronavirus.

Over the weekend, Apple directed its workers at corporate offices worldwide to work from home if they can.

The Cupertino, Calif., electronic-products titan also said it’s taking additional steps to keep staffers who do come to work safe. That includes curbing large gatherings. Apple has cut customer-service sessions at its stores in many countries.

As for other big technology companies, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report said on Feb. 28 that a worker in its Zurich office tested positive for the virus.

The same is true with some Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report employees in Washington State. The two companies have told staffers to work from home.

At last check Apple shares traded at $275.76, up 3.6%. That topped the 1.58% gain registered by the S&P 500 index. Apple stock has risen 62% over the past year.

