Apple Earnings This Week: What Wall Street Is Saying - TheStreet
TheStreet
TECHNOLOGY
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

Apple Earnings This Week: What Wall Street Is Saying

Apple on Thursday is expected to report earnings of 71 cents a share on revenue of $64.16 billion. Here's a sample of Wall Street's commentary.
Author:
Publish date:

Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday and analysts expect the Cupertino, Calif., tech giant to report earnings of 71 cents a share on revenue of $64.16 billion. 

Apple shares were at last check were 0.7% higher at $115.88. 

Here is what Wall Street is saying about Apple ahead of its earnings release. 

Deutsche Bank (Reiterates Buy Rating, $140 PT)

We expect a solid Sept-quarter report from AAPL, but see investors overlooking any recent strength/weakness and focusing on the December quarter given the recent iPhone release and impact on guidance and the March quarter beyond, as this is the first time that all new iPhone products are a month or more delayed. 

Long term we continue to believe that AAPL is the best name to own in the IT hardware landscape, outweighing our worries regarding the large year-to-date rise and subsequent valuation expansion.

- Jeriel Ong

JPMorgan (Reiterates Overweight Rating, $150 PT)

Relative to the near term, we envision limited near-term upside on iPhone volume estimates. [But we] would not rule out upside in the upcoming quarter through sustained tailwinds from work-from-home/e-learning trends as well as wearables sales; although, in entirety still only driving modest upside relative to recent quarters. 

With regard to implications on the 5G cycle from the upcoming print, the focus will be on guidance, which we forecast to track above expectations despite understandable cautiousness driven by the limited visibility into sales velocity for the yet to launch iPhone 12 Pro Max and 12 mini.

-Samik Chatterjee

RBC Capital (Reiterates Outperform Rating, $132 PT)

In our inaugural edition, we surveyed over 800 Apple and Android  (GOOGL) - Get Report users in the U.S. regarding their device usage and buying intentions. We believe the results bode well for AAPL's newly released 5Genabled phones, which we expect will kick off a multiyear upgrade cycle. Fitness+ interest also exceeded our expectations and we view the service as a potentially underappreciated piece of the story.

- Robert Muller

AstraZeneca's Big Bet on Oncology May Finally Pay Off
INVESTING

AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine On Track for Possible Year-End Rollout

Palantir Lead
INVESTING

Palantir Gets Mixed Ratings on Growth Potential

LULULEMON
STOCKS

Lululemon Gets Price Target Boost From J.P. Morgan

Caesars, MGM Are in Prime Betting Position as Football Season Gets Underway
INVESTING

Caesars, William Hill in Betting Deal With NFL's Indianapolis Colts

Hasbro: Cramer's Top Takeaways
INVESTING

Hasbro Beats Q3 Sales Forecast, Sees Solid Holiday Season

Dow Futures Lead
MARKETS

Dow Sinks as Covid Cases Surge; Tech Stocks Tumble on SAP Warning

Cenovus Energy Still Producing Despite Deteriorating Oil Prices
INVESTING

Cenovus Shares Slide After Agreeing $2.9 Billion Husky Energy Takeover

Boeing's CEO Is Bullish on Defense Spending
INVESTING

Boeing Defense Unit to Be Sanctioned by China Over Taiwan Arms Sales