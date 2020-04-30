Apple Earnings Live Blog Coming After the Close Thursday

Among the things to look for are iPhone and wearables sales growth rates, Mac and iPad sales, services revenues, product launch timings, and information about stock buybacks.

RealMoney columnist Chris Versace will be live blogging Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report March quarter earnings report after the close on Thursday, April 30.

Among the things to watch for are iPhone and wearables growth rates, Mac and iPad sales, services revenues, product launch timings, and information about stock buybacks.

For the March quarter, analysts polled by FactSet are expecting revenue of $54.78 billion (down 6% annually) and GAAP EPS of $2.29. Apple typically provides quarterly guidance although there's some speculation it won't this time around because of limited visibility, but the revenue consensus stands at $51.61 billion (down 4%).

We’ll also be reporting on and analyzing Apple's earnings call with analysts, scheduled for 5:00 p.m. E.T.