Apple Drops Mask Mandate

The iPhone maker had transformed its physical stores into fortresses during the pandemic.

When Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report began reopening stores in May 2020 early on in the Covid-19 pandemic, the computer giant told customers that "our stores will look a little different."

On that day in May, Apple said that "nearly 100 of our stores globally have been able to open their doors to our customers again."

'Giving Everybody Lots of Room'

At this time, more than 4.6 million cases of Covid-19 had been recorded, including at least 314,000 deaths, and the first Covid-19 vaccine would not be administered until December.

There were at least 1,482,916 cases in the US and at least 89,318 people had died from the virus.

Nearly half of the doctors in the United Kingdom working during the coronavirus pandemic said they feared for their health.

Dr. Rick Bright, who had been ousted as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, told Congress that "our window of opportunity is closing."

"Without better planning, 2020 could be the darkest winter in modern history," said Bright, who charged the Trump Administration had ignored his early warnings about the disease and retaliated against him.

Meanwhile, in the statement signed by senior vice president Deirdre O'Brien, Apple said it was focusing on "limiting occupancy and giving everyone lots of room" as health officials stressed the importance of social distancing.

Face coverings were required for employees and customers and temperatures were conducted at the door.

Posted health questions were asked in an effort to screen for symptoms like cough or fever or for people who had recent exposure to someone infected with Covid-19.

'Down The Road'

"Throughout the day, we're conducting enhanced deep cleanings that place special emphasis on all surfaces, display products, and highly trafficked areas," O'Brien said.

Many stores had curb-side pick-up.

"Down the road, when we reflect on COVID‑19, we should always remember how so many people around the world put the well‑being of others at the center of their daily lives," she said. "Stay well, stay safe, and we hope to see you soon."

We've gone quite a way down the road in the last two years. Vaccines and boosters are now widely available with about 65.5% of Americans receiving all their shots.

But there were some potholes. Last October, a man stabbed a security guard at the Apple store in New York's Chelsea neighborhood during a dispute about wearing a mask.

The Centers for Disease Control said that as of Feb. 16, the current 7-day moving average of daily new Covid-19 cases decreased 43% from the previous 7-day average.

Apple has dropped its mask mandates in most of its locations and is preparing for the return of in-person classes at its stores, according to Bloomberg.

The company had lifted its mask mandates in the U.S. back in November, but put it back in effect in December following an increase in Covid-19 cases.

There are still some stores with masking requirements, such as the Apple 5th Avenue Mall store in Anchorage, AK.

"Please note that face masks are required while visiting this location," the store's website states. "If you need one, just ask."

Anchorage lifted its mask mandate in December, but the store still requires visitors to be masked.

"First off could not enter the location as I did not have a mask," a commenter said on Yelp. "Advise there was not a requirement in Anchorage. Advised this was an Apple management requirement. Stood outside."

'If You Need One, Just Ask'

Apple's Royal Hawaiian store in Honolulu also says "face masks are required while visiting this location."

"If you need one, just ask," the store's website says.

Hawaii requires masks to be worn indoors, but people can take off their masks when they are outside, driving alone, or when they're eating or drinking.

Nearly 4,500 miles away, in Alpharetta, Ga., the Apple store on Avalon Boulevard says on its web page that "face masks are recommended while visiting this location."

"If you need one, just ask," the page says.

The governor's office in Georgia and the state's department of health recommend--but don't require--masking in public.

In California, some Apple store websites carry the message "Please note that face masks are required while visiting this location."

California dropped its masked mandate, but a few counties are keeping their restrictions. Los Angeles County could be on the verge of easing its indoor mask-wearing requirement this week, NBC reported.

In New York, masks are optional "if you are fully vaccinated," and, of course, "if you need one, just ask.

The indoor mask mandate in New York State expired recently, but masks are still required at a number of places statewide, including schools, public transportation, and nursing homes.

And local governments and businesses have a say in the matter as well.

In New York City, proof of vaccination is required to enter restaurants, theaters, museums, gyms and arenas. Unvaccinated people must always be masked in public settings.

The CDC says that in general people do not need to wear masks outdoors, but does recommend wearing a mask indoors even for those who are up-to-date with their vaccines.

"Loosely woven cloth products provide the least protection, layered finely woven products offer more protection, well-fitting disposable surgical masks and KN95s offer even more protection, and well-fitting NIOSH-approved respirators (including N95s) offer the highest level of protection," the CDC said on its website.

On Tuesday, an armed man wearing camouflage gear and a balaclava took a hostage at Apple's flagship store in Amsterdam and demanded about $230 million in cryptocurrency.

The five-hour ordeal ended when the gunman chased the hostage out of the store and was struck by a police car.