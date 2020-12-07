TheStreet
TECHNOLOGY
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

Apple Aims to Unveil Intel-Beating Chips as Early as Spring

Apple's aims to unveil a line of Macintosh chips, with performance stronger than that of Intel's, as early as spring, a media report says.
Author:
Publish date:

Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report as early as this spring aims to introduce its latest series of microchips, which it designed in-house and targets to outperform those made by Intel,  (INTC) - Get Report a media report says.

The chips, which could be introduced as early as spring 2021, will outpace the performance of the latest machines running on Intel's hardware, Bloomberg reported Monday citing sources. 

This new chip would succeed the M1. Apple's M1 chip for its Mac lineup was unveiled in November with promises of improved power and improvements to its next generation MacBook Air, Mac mini and MacBook Pro products.

The next two lines of Apple chips are also planned to be "more ambitious" than some industry experts expect for 2021, according to Monday's report. Apple plans to transition completely away from Intel chips and to its own hardware in 2022. 

Apple also could hold on to the slower tech for next year's Mac versions, Bloomberg reported. 

Apple's Mac chips use technology licensed from Arm to design its chips before outsourcing the production to Taiwan Semiconductor.  (TSM) - Get Report Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Report is acquiring Arm from Softbank.

While Intel derives less than 10% of its revenue from Apple chips, according to Bloomberg, other tech companies might follow Apple's lead and look to design their hardware in-house. 

Apple's M1 chip is based on a 5-nanometer manufacturing process and designs by Arm. 

It features Apple’s first system-on-chip for the Mac, an 8-core central processing unit including four high-performance and four high-efficiency cores, an 8-core graphics processing unit and 16 billion transistors.

Apple shares at last check were 0.4% higher at $122.76. Intel shares were down 1.1% at $51.43. 

Apple is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AAPL? Learn more now.

Research commissioned by Airbnb found that for every HK$775 tourists using their service spent on accommodation in Hong Kong, they spent another HK$3,600 with local businesses. Photo: AFP
INVESTING

Airbnb Boosts IPO Price Target, Sees $42 Billion Valuation

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Slip Lower With Stimulus Plans in Focus; COVID Hospitalizations Hit Record High

Goldman Sachs
INVESTING

Goldman Sachs Mulls Moving Asset Management HQ to Florida: Report

Blackberry Rises
STOCKS

10 Best Stocks Under $10 This Past Week: BlackBerry Soars

Aurora Cannabis Rises
CANNABIS

Cannabis Stocks Watchlist: Keep an Eye on Aurora Cannabis

Research commissioned by Airbnb found that for every HK$775 tourists using their service spent on accommodation in Hong Kong, they spent another HK$3,600 with local businesses. Photo: AFP
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: When to Buy Airbnb Stock

Gamestop Lead
INVESTING

Best Stocks of the Year: GameStop, Newmont, Tupperware

Buy Salesforce
STOCKS

Buy the Dip Candidates in the Stock Market: Salesforce