Apple Aims to Unveil Intel-Beating Chips as Early as Spring

Apple's aims to unveil a line of Macintosh chips, with performance stronger than that of Intel's, as early as spring, a media report says.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report as early as this spring aims to introduce its latest series of microchips, which it designed in-house and targets to outperform those made by Intel, (INTC) - Get Report a media report says.

The chips, which could be introduced as early as spring 2021, will outpace the performance of the latest machines running on Intel's hardware, Bloomberg reported Monday citing sources.

This new chip would succeed the M1. Apple's M1 chip for its Mac lineup was unveiled in November with promises of improved power and improvements to its next generation MacBook Air, Mac mini and MacBook Pro products.

The next two lines of Apple chips are also planned to be "more ambitious" than some industry experts expect for 2021, according to Monday's report. Apple plans to transition completely away from Intel chips and to its own hardware in 2022.

Apple also could hold on to the slower tech for next year's Mac versions, Bloomberg reported.

Apple's Mac chips use technology licensed from Arm to design its chips before outsourcing the production to Taiwan Semiconductor. (TSM) - Get Report Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report is acquiring Arm from Softbank.

While Intel derives less than 10% of its revenue from Apple chips, according to Bloomberg, other tech companies might follow Apple's lead and look to design their hardware in-house.

Apple's M1 chip is based on a 5-nanometer manufacturing process and designs by Arm.

It features Apple’s first system-on-chip for the Mac, an 8-core central processing unit including four high-performance and four high-efficiency cores, an 8-core graphics processing unit and 16 billion transistors.

Apple shares at last check were 0.4% higher at $122.76. Intel shares were down 1.1% at $51.43.

