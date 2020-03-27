Apple Introduces Coronavirus App and Website

The Apple services will enable users to screen themselves to see if a test for coronavirus or a doctor's appointment might be necessary.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report released a new website and app Friday to help people stay informed about the coronavirus and screen themselves for it.

The website and the app were created in partnership with the Centers for Diseases Control, the government's Coronavirus Task Force and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Apple said. The app is available in the tech app store.

The idea is to “make it easy for people across the country to get trusted information and guidance at a time when the U.S. is feeling the heavy burden of Covid-19,” Apple said in a statement.

The app and website “allow users to answer a series of questions around risk factors, recent exposure and symptoms for themselves or a loved one,” the statement said.

Then “they will receive CDC recommendations on next steps, including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, whether or not a test is recommended at this time, and when to contact a medical provider.”

The app and website also offer general information about the coronavirus.

On Feb. 17, Apple became the first major U.S. company to warn of the coronavirus’ negative impact on its earnings. At that point, the concern was about the spread of the virus in China, where Apple garnered 17% of its revenue in 2019.

Apple said earlier this week it plans to begin re-opening U.S. retail stores in the first half of April. A week earlier Apple said it was shutting all the U.S. stores “until further notice.”

At last check, Apple shares traded at $250.26, down 3.17%.