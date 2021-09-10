Apple a 'Compelling Setup' Ahead of Product Event: Analyst Huberty

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report investor expectations "remain muted" ahead of the computer giant's iPhone 13 unveiling, setting up a busy fall with product launches, a Morgan Stanley analyst said.

Shares of the Cupertino, Calif., company at last check were up slightly Friday to $154.97.

Analyst Katy Huberty discussed investor expectations leading up to Apple's annual event, dubbed California Streaming. It's set for Tuesday.

"Investor expectations remain muted, which creates a compelling setup into the fall should early iPhone 13 data points outperform expectations," the analyst said in a research note.

Huberty said that based on conversations with her Apple supply chain research colleagues, "we expect the fall of 2021 to be another busy period of product launches, with the iPhone 13 family, the Apple Watch 7, AirPods, 3,new iPads, and new MacBook Pros with M1 all expected to be released before year end."

"However, similar to last year, we expect Apple to host multiple events, with next week's event to focus on the iPhone 13, the Apple Watch 7, and potentially new AirPods," Huberty added.

Investors expect the iPhone 13 to be a more "evolutionary" product cycle with fewer significant technology upgrades compared with iPhone 12, she said.

The analyst said the iPhone launch event has not been a major stock catalyst. Over the past seven years, Apple shares have risen just 1% on average in the week following the event.

"Should early iPhone 13 demand data exceed buyside expectations," Huberty said, "we'd expect Apple shares to rerate higher and likely trade between our $168 base and $245 bull-case valuations, driven by both positive estimate revisions and multiple expansion."

In terms of positioning ahead of the event, Huberty said "we still believe the majority of institutional investors are positioned neutral to negative, despite the fact that Apple shares have rallied over 20% in the last 3 months following a number of App Store headlines that have resolved a handful of existing lawsuits/investigations."

Meanwhile, TFI Asset Management analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the firm's latest survey indicates that Apple has resolved the panel module quality issues with the Watch 7, according to the Fly.

Assembly supplier Luxshare ICT is now increasing and duplicating production lines and expects to start mass production in mid to late September, Kuo said in a research note.

As a result, the analyst expects Apple Watch 7 and total Apple Watch shipments to "grow significantly" to 14 million to 16 million units and 40 million 45 million units in 2021, respectively.

On Thursday, Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar raised the firm's price target on Apple to $175 from $165 and reiterated an overweight rating on the shares.

Baird analysts boosted their price target for Apple on Wednesday to $170 from $160 a share, saying they "continue to view [the] shares as attractive for long-term-oriented investors."

Apple is a holding in the portfolio of Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.