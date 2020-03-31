Apple Buys Popular Weather App Dark Sky

The Android version of Dark Sky will no longer be available.

Apple snapped up an app maker called Dark Sky, the latter company said on Tuesday.

The company makes a popular weather app called Dark Sky, which delivers detailed and targeted weather forecasts and is among the most popular apps for that purpose. Apple (AAPL) - Get Report shares were down slightly on Tuesday to $254.29.

Dark Sky announced the deal on its blog, writing that it's joining Apple without disclosing terms of the deal. It also said it will no longer deliver updates to the Android and WearOS versions of the app and shut it down entirely on July 1.

The $3.99 app will remain available on Apple's iOS store.

According to its website, Dark Sky sources its weather data from a range of meteorological systems in North America, Europe and in Israel. Apple's own native Weather app currently sources data from The Weather Channel.

In addition to sales of the app, Dark Sky also licenses use of its API to developers for a fee per API "call." The API will continue to function through the end of next year, but it will no longer accept new sign ups.