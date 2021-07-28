TheStreet home
Wedbush's Dan Ives – Everything You Need to Know About Apple
Premarket Movers Wednesday: Apple, Boeing, AMD, Alphabet, Shopify

Stocks moving in premarket trading Wednesday include Apple, Boeing, AMD, Alphabet and Shopify.
Stock futures fluctuated Wednesday following earnings from Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report, which declined slightly after warning of slowing sales growth, and Boeing  (BA) - Get Report which topped analysts' forecasts.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Wednesday:

1. Apple | Down 1.1%

Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report shares slipped after the tech giant posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings amid surging iPhone sales and a big comeback in China but warned of slowing growth.

Revenue rose 36% from last year to $81.4 billion.

2. Boeing | Up 3.9%

Shares of Boeing  (BA) - Get Report climbed after the aerospace giant posted its first quarterly profit in more than two years. 

The company reported a profit of 40 cents a share, up from a loss of $4.79 a share a year ago. Revenue rose 44% from last year to $17 billion, topping analysts' forecasts of a $16.54 billion tally.

TST Recommends

3. Advanced Micro Devices | Up 2.9%

Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) - Get Report shares advanced after the semiconductor giant beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations, boosted by surging revenue. 

Revenue totaled $3.85 billion, up 99% from a year ago, and beating Wall Street's call for a $3.62 billion.

4. Alphabet | Up 3.7%

Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Report climbed after the parent company of Google reported strong results from a bounce-back quarter that lapped the company's results from a year ago and topped analyst estimates. 

Second-quarter earnings came to $27.26 a share, while revenue jumped 62% year over year to $61.9 billion.

5. Shopify | Up 1.7%

Shopify  (SHOP) - Get Report rose after reporting second-quarter earnings that blew past analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped $1 billion for the first time as ongoing post-pandemic online shopping demand continued to drive demand for the company's e-commerce software platform and services. 

Alphabet, AMD and Boeing are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells these stocks? Learn more now.

