Premarket Movers Wednesday: Apple, Boeing, AMD, Alphabet, Shopify

Stock futures fluctuated Wednesday following earnings from Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, which declined slightly after warning of slowing sales growth, and Boeing (BA) - Get Report which topped analysts' forecasts.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Wednesday:

1. Apple | Down 1.1%

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report shares slipped after the tech giant posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings amid surging iPhone sales and a big comeback in China but warned of slowing growth.

Revenue rose 36% from last year to $81.4 billion.

2. Boeing | Up 3.9%

Shares of Boeing (BA) - Get Report climbed after the aerospace giant posted its first quarterly profit in more than two years.

The company reported a profit of 40 cents a share, up from a loss of $4.79 a share a year ago. Revenue rose 44% from last year to $17 billion, topping analysts' forecasts of a $16.54 billion tally.

3. Advanced Micro Devices | Up 2.9%

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report shares advanced after the semiconductor giant beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations, boosted by surging revenue.

Revenue totaled $3.85 billion, up 99% from a year ago, and beating Wall Street's call for a $3.62 billion.

4. Alphabet | Up 3.7%

Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report climbed after the parent company of Google reported strong results from a bounce-back quarter that lapped the company's results from a year ago and topped analyst estimates.

Second-quarter earnings came to $27.26 a share, while revenue jumped 62% year over year to $61.9 billion.

5. Shopify | Up 1.7%

Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report rose after reporting second-quarter earnings that blew past analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped $1 billion for the first time as ongoing post-pandemic online shopping demand continued to drive demand for the company's e-commerce software platform and services.

