Apple at an All-Time High: How Much Higher Can It Go?

Apple is up 50% from it August lows. Is that too far, too fast for the stock? Let's look at the charts.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report hit another new all-time high on Thursday with shares chugging higher by another 1.5%.

The stock has now risen a ridiculous 82.9% in 2019 and has jumped 96.5% over the past year. For the largest company in the U.S. with a market cap of $1.28 trillion, the move is breathtaking.

That rally isn’t scaring off the analysts either, with price target hikes or upgrades seemingly hitting the news wires daily. Many are looking for more upside in Apple stock, with the stock receiving five price targets in excess of $300 in the last 10 days.

Currently, the highest sits at $350 and comes from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

Before it gets that high though, Apple stock will need a break. Let’s look at the charts before we go any further.

Trading Apple Stock

Daily chart of Apple stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

Shares have gained almost $100 apiece from the August lows. While one could certainly make an argument that Apple was deserving of a rally, a 50% gain in less than five months feels like a bit too much.

It's got many investors looking to take some risk off the table and buy on a dip, while some investors are looking to initiate a new position. Even after the rally, there's still good reason for investors to be interested in Apple stock. The trade war worries are receding, product demand is strong and a 5G iPhone is coming in less than a year.

However, whether they're looking to take profits and buy back in or they're looking to initiate a new position, investors are looking for a pullback to buy.

First, let’s see how Apple behaves on a pullback to its 20-day moving average. In each of the last three events, it has resulted in a sharp rebound higher (purple arrows). Just below the 20-day is Apple’s uptrend support mark (blue line), which has been in play since August.

Until proven otherwise, traders will continue to buy-the-dip at these spots as they look to push Apple stock to $300. If it fails, then we’re in a different environment.

In that case, the $267 breakout level will be on watch, as will the 50-day moving average. Below that and the 78.6% retracement is currently just above $255. This proved to be a key level as well, as shares broke out over this mark in November, then held it as support in December. A decline to this area would represent a fall of 10% to 12% and likely cause Apple stock to consolidate a bit.

As it stands, the stock also sports an RSI of 77.50 (blue circle). While not an outright sell signal, a reading this high has either led to flat or lower short-term returns when looking back over the past 12 months.