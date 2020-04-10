Apple and Google Cooperating on Covid-19 Contact Tracing Tech

Apple and Google pledge user privacy and security are central to their project.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL) - Get Report said Friday they are cooperating on developing technology for contact tracing to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We hope to harness the power of technology to help countries around the world slow the spread of COVID-19 and accelerate the return of everyday life.” the companies said in a joint press release.

More than 100,000 people have died of COVID-19, the disease cased by the coronavius since it first appeared in China in December. Nearly 1.7 million have been infected and the forced shutdowns of most countries around the world have put millions of people out of work and savaged the global economy.

Contact tracing involves tracking down everyone a person infected with coronavirus, or other communicable disease, has been in contact with. It can be a key step in slowing the spread of the disease, but can be time consuming and laborious.

The companies will release “APIs that enable interoperability between Android and iOS devices using apps from public health authorities” in May, according to the statement. Users of either the iOS or Android phone operating systems will be able to download the apps from their respective app stores, the companies said.

In addition, “In the coming months, Apple and Google will work to enable a broader Bluetooth-based contact tracing platform by building this functionality into the underlying platforms,” the companies said. “This is a more robust solution than an API and would allow more individuals to participate, if they choose to opt in, as well as enable interaction with a broader ecosystem of apps and government health authorities.”

Apple has been shifting some of its focus away from hardware products and towards services in recent years to avoid boom and bust cycles in the maturing mobile phone markets. As part of that process, it’s made healthcare apps and tools in its watches to monitor heartbeats and track exercise and fitness.

Apple and Google said they are “releasing draft technical documentation including Bluetooth and cryptography specifications and framework documentation.”

The companies said “Privacy, transparency, and consent are of utmost importance in this effort, and we look forward to building this functionality in consultation with interested stakeholders. We will openly publish information about our work for others to analyze.”

Shares of Apple, AAPL, rose $1.92, or 72%, to end at $267.99 Thursday. Shares of Google fell 43 cents, or 0.04%, to end at $1,206.57.

U.S. markets were closed Friday for the Good Friday holiday.

