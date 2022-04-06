Apple and Disney Have a Bad Surprise For You

Apple says it is 'piloting a new commerce feature we plan to launch very soon.'

Have you checked your Disney+ subscription on Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report lately?

The computer giant is testing a program with Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report streaming service that informs users of price changes and automatically opts them in.

'Piloting a New Commerce Feature'

Disney referred questions to Apple. An Apple spokesperson said in an email that the company was "piloting a new commerce feature we plan to launch very soon."

"The pilot includes developers across various app categories, organization sizes and regions to help test an upcoming enhancement that we believe will be great for both developers and users, and we’ll have more details to share in the coming weeks," the spokesperson said.

Customers are typically given an option of either agreeing with the higher price or going to the subscription management page to cancel the service.

Developer Max Seelemann recently tweeted about the situation, saying "Subscription price increase as mere NOTICE instead of having to confirm, else subs expires," TechCrunch reported.

"Is this new behavior for everyone or exclusive to Disney+?" he asked.

'What could possibly go wrong?'

Seelemann later said that he had received an email for Apple that he translated saying, "your subscription will be available from March 19 at the price of €8.99 per month until canceled." The €8.99 was the new, higher rate.

"isn’t disney making enough off tv during a pandemic?" one person tweeted. "The price of your subscription will be increasing from $89.99 to $119.99 effective on your next renewal date, which can be found in your iTunes account. To cancel your subscription, either navigate to Apple Support."

"What could possibly go wrong?" another person said.

"This is a smart way for Apple to handle things. Disney wanted to raise prices, Apple wanted to keep them on IAP billing, so they create a 'pilot program' giving Disney exactly what they need," another person commented. "The pilot program doesn’t ever have to become a feature, or does, but with strong limits."

"Given App Store scams, I feel this needs to be made opt-in," another person said. "Notify the user of the increase, they accept or cancel."

'Content, Content, Content'

Disney+ has a massive library that includes Pixar, Marvel Studios, Star Wars, along with original movies and TV shows.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has made it clear that a price increase for the subscription service is on the way.

"By 2023, we want to get to a steady-state, which is even higher than we have right now," he said during the company's first-quarter earnings call. "And I think that will give us the impetus to increase that price/value relationship even higher and then have the flexibility if we were to so choose to then look at price increases on our service. But it's all about content, content, content."

Disney+ subscribers can enjoy some perks. For a limited time, Disney is allowing anyone with a Disney+ subscription to save on packages to its Disney World theme park in Florida.