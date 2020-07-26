Apple, Amazon, Alphabet Lead Tech-Heavy Earnings Week

Facebook, AMD also on list of companies set to report as second-quarter earnings season hits peak.

Tech giants, which have dominated the stock market’s recovery from the March lows, are set to report results for the second calendar quarter.

Apple

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $8.3 billion, or $2.03 a share, on sales of $51.9 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 32 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $2.18 a share on sales of $53.8 billion. It reported net income of $11.6 billion.

The stock has risen 26.4% since the company last reported earnings on April 30.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $12.2 billion, or $2.80 a share, on sales of $61.9 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $264 billion.

Amazon

Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $2.6 billion, or $1.42 a share, on sales of $81.2 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 44 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $5.22 a share on sales of $63.4 billion. It reported net income of $3.6 billion.

The stock has risen 20.7% since the company last reported earnings on April 30.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $3.6 billion, or $4.45 a share, on sales of $86.3 billion. For the year, analysts project revenue of $348.5 billion.

Alphabet

Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $6.7 billion, or $8.03 a share, on sales of $37.3 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 36 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $14.21 a share on sales of $38.9 billion. It reported net income of $6.7 billion.

The stock has risen 23.1% since the company last reported earnings on April 28.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $8.5 billion, or $10.52 a share, on sales of $41.2 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $169.7 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $196.9 million, or 16 cents a share, on sales of $1.9 billion after the market closes on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 32 analysts.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) - Get Report is expected to report a loss of $670.8 million, or 59 cents a share, on sales of $4.1 billion after the market closes on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 30 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 78 cents a share on sales of $6.8 billion. It reported net income of $663.2 million.

Facebook

Facebook (FB) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $4.5 billion, or $1.39 a share, on sales of $17.3 billion after the market closes on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 41 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of 91 cents a share on sales of $16.9 billion. It reported net income of $2.4 billion.

The stock has risen 19.8% since the company last reported earnings on April 29.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $5.6 billion, or $1.71 a share, on sales of $19 billion. For the year, analysts project revenue of $77.8 billion.

Beyond Tech

Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $596 million, or 69 cents a share, on sales of $3.8 billion before the market opens on Friday, based on a FactSet survey of 17 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 72 cents a share on sales of $3.9 billion. It reported net income of $560 million.

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson (HOG) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $16.2 million, or 11 cents a share, on sales of $760.6 million before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 15 analysts. In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $1.46 a share on sales of $1.4 billion. It reported net income of $127.9 million.

Gilead

Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Reportis expected to report net income of $1.8 billion, or $1.48 a share, on sales of $5.3 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 24 analysts.

Tiffany

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $25.3 million, or 18 cents a share, on sales of $794 million before the market opens on Friday, based on a FactSet survey of 11 analysts. In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $1.12 a share on sales of $1 billion. It reported net income of $125.2 million.

Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Starbucks and Facebook are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts portfolio.