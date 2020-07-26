Apple, Amazon, Alphabet Lead Tech-Heavy Earnings Week
Tech giants, which have dominated the stock market’s recovery from the March lows, are set to report results for the second calendar quarter.
Apple
Apple (AAPL) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $8.3 billion, or $2.03 a share, on sales of $51.9 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 32 analysts.
In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $2.18 a share on sales of $53.8 billion. It reported net income of $11.6 billion.
The stock has risen 26.4% since the company last reported earnings on April 30.
In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $12.2 billion, or $2.80 a share, on sales of $61.9 billion.
For the year, analysts project revenue of $264 billion.
Amazon
Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $2.6 billion, or $1.42 a share, on sales of $81.2 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 44 analysts.
In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $5.22 a share on sales of $63.4 billion. It reported net income of $3.6 billion.
The stock has risen 20.7% since the company last reported earnings on April 30.
In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $3.6 billion, or $4.45 a share, on sales of $86.3 billion. For the year, analysts project revenue of $348.5 billion.
Alphabet
Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $6.7 billion, or $8.03 a share, on sales of $37.3 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 36 analysts.
In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $14.21 a share on sales of $38.9 billion. It reported net income of $6.7 billion.
The stock has risen 23.1% since the company last reported earnings on April 28.
In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $8.5 billion, or $10.52 a share, on sales of $41.2 billion.
For the year, analysts project revenue of $169.7 billion.
Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $196.9 million, or 16 cents a share, on sales of $1.9 billion after the market closes on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 32 analysts.
Starbucks
Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) - Get Report is expected to report a loss of $670.8 million, or 59 cents a share, on sales of $4.1 billion after the market closes on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 30 analysts.
In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 78 cents a share on sales of $6.8 billion. It reported net income of $663.2 million.
Facebook (FB) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $4.5 billion, or $1.39 a share, on sales of $17.3 billion after the market closes on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 41 analysts.
In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of 91 cents a share on sales of $16.9 billion. It reported net income of $2.4 billion.
The stock has risen 19.8% since the company last reported earnings on April 29.
In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $5.6 billion, or $1.71 a share, on sales of $19 billion. For the year, analysts project revenue of $77.8 billion.
Beyond Tech
Colgate-Palmolive
Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $596 million, or 69 cents a share, on sales of $3.8 billion before the market opens on Friday, based on a FactSet survey of 17 analysts.
In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 72 cents a share on sales of $3.9 billion. It reported net income of $560 million.
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson (HOG) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $16.2 million, or 11 cents a share, on sales of $760.6 million before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 15 analysts. In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $1.46 a share on sales of $1.4 billion. It reported net income of $127.9 million.
Gilead
Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Reportis expected to report net income of $1.8 billion, or $1.48 a share, on sales of $5.3 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 24 analysts.
Tiffany
Tiffany & Co. (TIF) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $25.3 million, or 18 cents a share, on sales of $794 million before the market opens on Friday, based on a FactSet survey of 11 analysts. In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $1.12 a share on sales of $1 billion. It reported net income of $125.2 million.
Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Starbucks and Facebook are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts portfolio.