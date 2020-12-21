TheStreet
Apple Aims to Build Self-Driving Car: Report

Company’s ‘Project Titan’ advances, but COVID delays could push production to 2025
Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report is planning to produce a passenger vehicle in 2024 that has both self-driving technology and uses Apple’s own battery technology, according to a published report.

Reuters reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter, that Apple’s “Project Titan,” which began developing a vehicle in 2014, has progressed to the point where the company will aim to build a car for consumers.

According to the news report, Apple is focusing on a new design which sources said could “radically” reduce the cost of batteries and increase the vehicle’s range, according to a person who has seen Apple’s battery design.

But pandemic-related delays could push back the start of production to 2025 or later, the report states.

Apple could not be reached late Monday for comment on the report.

Shares of Apple rose 1.24% in regular trade Monday to close at $128.23. The stock rose another 2.86% after hours.

On Wall Street, stocks finished mixed Monday after a new coronavirus strain in the U.K. prompted fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions and overshadowed the announcement that congressional leaders had reached agreement on an economic stimulus package. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 37 points, or 0.12%, to 30,216. The Dow had been down as much as 424 points, or 1.4%, during Monday's session.

Apple is a part of Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS investing club.

