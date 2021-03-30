Apple to Hold Developers Conference June 7-11 Online

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report announced Tuesday it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference June 7-11 online.

“Free for all developers, WWDC21 will offer unique insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS,” the company said.

“WWDC21 is an opportunity for developers to learn about the new technologies, tools, and frameworks they rely on to build innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games,” the tech giant added.

At last year’s WWDC - which also was a virtual event- Apple confirmed it would use its first in-house semiconductors for Mac computers.

Apple also announced an overhaul of its Apple Developer app Tuesday.

“We’ve made improvements to the look and feel of the Developer app across iPhone, iPad, and Mac to help you enjoy articles, videos, news and announcements, and past WWDC content,” the company said.

“You can browse content more easily on iPad with a new sidebar (iPadOS 14 or later), enjoy full-screen video content on larger Mac displays, and discover content to watch and read using the new search area.”

Apple traded Tuesday at $119.10, down 1.88%.

The drop came after its biggest supplier, FoxConn, cautioned that a “materials shortage” could hit its supply chain in the coming months. It was likely referring to the global chip shortage.

Foxconn Chairman Liu Yougn-way said that while the group expects "better-than-normal" current-quarter sales, both "the pandemic and the materials shortage could impact our performance going forward."

