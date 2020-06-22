Apple and WWDC - How to Trade the Stock

Apple is trading well, consolidating near its all-time highs. With its WWDC event, traders will be looking for a breakout or breakdown of the stock.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report shares were up about 1.5% in Monday’s trading session, ahead of the company’s WWDC event.

This year, Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference will be completely online, as the company adapts to the world’s current coronavirus environment. It will be Apple’s first-ever virtual WWDC.

Those watching the event expect to see updates on the company’s various operating systems. Further, they may also see a new iMac from Apple and will be looking to see whether Apple moves away from using Intel (INTC) - Get Report. Here's what else to keep an eye on.

In any regard, Apple comes into the event trading near all-time highs. The stock has done a great job of consolidating its latest rally, as it holds up over its major trends and moving averages.

While Apple fans may be looking forward to various refreshes, many investors want to know just one thing: Will shares rally or fall after the event? I don’t know the answer to that, but we can map out the levels to be prepared in either scenario.

Trading Apple Stock

Daily chart of Apple stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

After clearing its prior highs, Apple ran to the 123.6% extension up near $353. Shares rallied up to this level, failed to break above it and then pulled back to uptrend support (blue line). It was just what we were looking for.

Now though, buyers continue to step in and buy Apple on each dip, as shares hold up over the 10-day and 20-day moving averages.

After the stock’s dip from the 123.6% extension, shares quickly bounced back to this area and have spent the past week digesting in a very tight range near this mark. This helped to alleviate some of its overbought condition (shown with a blue circle at the top of the chart).

On the one hand, this is a great consolidation after a big run. On the other hand, the 123.6% extension is acting as resistance. So from here, bulls will be looking for shares to break out over this mark.

Specifically, they need to see Apple rotate over last week’s high of $356.56, which is also the all-time high. If shares can hold up above this mark, it puts the 138.2% extension in play at $370.

If shares pull back instead, look for buyers to step in near uptrend support and the 20-day moving average. Should the selling pressure mount, it puts the 50-day moving average on the table.

I would love a dip back to the $325 breakout level. This was the former high and a notable resistance area before this month’s run to new highs.