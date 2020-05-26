Apple is just a fraction off its all-time high. Can the tech giant get there? Let's look at the stock to see what the trade is from here.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report has been a leader amid the market’s recovery, with shares up more than 50% from the March lows.

The stock’s price action is interesting on Tuesday, the first trading day in the holiday-shortened week. Shares are about flat on the day, a notable laggard as the S&P 500 is up about 2%.

However, Apple is less than 2% off its all-time high from February, while the index is still 11% below its high. Apple serves an important role in the market. Not only is it one of the largest public company in the U.S. by market cap - going back and forth with Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report - but it also serves an important role from a psychological perspective.

From that perspective, one can see why Apple hitting new highs may have wide-reaching implications. Let’s look at the charts to see if that outcome is a possible reality.

Apple and Microsoft are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AAPL or MSFT? Learn more now.

Trading Apple

Daily chart of Apple stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

A look at the daily chart above illustrates just how strong this stock has been.

Apple stock is well above its 20-day moving average, as buyers continue to step in on any little dip. That was evident earlier this month. Shares rallied up to $320 before retreating, bouncing hard off the $300 level and 78.6% retracement.

In essence, support came into play right where it needed to. On ensuing dips — even if the stock loses uptrend support (blue line) and the 20-day moving average — bulls must see the $300 to $305 level continue to hold.

While shares are retreating from Tuesday’s high, it would be encouraging to see Apple hold $320 as support. This level has been resistance over the past few weeks and claiming it as support would be a positive development.

The $325 area is obvious resistance, but a breakout over this mark could trigger a significant move higher. Let’s keep this one on our radar this week with this breakout potential in play.

Should shares break below trend and lose the $300 level, it opens up more downside. Specifically, it puts the 50-day moving average and 61.8% retracement in play, near $278 and $283, respectively.

Below that and the 200-day moving average is possible. However, until we see signs that Apple is breaking down, I’d rather buy on dips.