Apple Is Hitting New Highs - Now What?

Apple continues to push higher, up 65% from the March lows. The rally has the stock hitting new all-time highs and investors asking: What now?

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report continues to churn higher, with shares up another 2% on Wednesday.

Should Apple finish the day higher it will mark its fourth straight day of gains and ninth advance in the last 11 trading sessions.

Last week’s 4.3% push sent the stock to new all-time highs, not something that many investors were expecting even a few weeks ago as companies worked through the impact from the coronavirus.

Despite disruptions to its supply chain and closing a large number of its retail stores, investors have shrugged off the impact on Apple.

So far this week, Apple is up 5.5% as it continues to grind to new highs. Now investors want to know what’s next.

Trading Apple Stock

Daily chart of Apple stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

It’s great to see Apple stock hitting new highs, and with Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report doing the same, it’s no wonder the Nasdaq is too.

However, there is a concern that perhaps Apple is getting a bit ahead of its skis. The relative strength index (RSI) measures in at 80, indicating an overbought condition, although it's not yet at an extreme measure.

$350 seems like a reasonable short-term target, although shares could push slightly higher up to $353.31. There Apple stock finds the 123.6% extension from the March low to February high.

If shares really gain momentum, the 138.2% extension could be in play up near $370.

Ideally though, we’ll get a healthy dip in Apple stock. While bulls may not like corrections, they keep the market from getting overheated and help to build a stronger long-term case.

In this case, I would at least like to see a dip down to the 10-day moving average. More ideal would be a correction down the $325 area. While it would require a violation of the 10-day moving average, it would send Apple stock back down to notable resistance, giving that level an opportunity to act as support.

If such a correction were to occur, it may also put the 20-day moving average in play.

Either way, the run in Apple has been great. There could be a bit more upside — perhaps to the mid-$350s, possibly up to $370 — but a correction or a pause would be healthy after such a strong move.