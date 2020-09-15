Apple Launches 'Apple One' Services Bundle, Starting at $14.95 a Month

Apple also announces Fitness+, a fitness service offered at $10 a month, among other new products.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report announced Tuesday a new services offering that bundles together services at a discounted price.

The offering, called Apple One, is offered in three versions: An individual plan that bundles Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage at $14.95 a month; a family plan that offers the same services for up to five people at $19.95 a month; and a premier version that adds Apple News+ and Fitness+, a new fitness offering also announced Tuesday, for $29.95 a month.

Apple shares were up 1.3% to $116.83 on Tuesday.

The Apple One bundle - unveiled Tuesday at a virtual event - had been rumored for some time, and is being viewed as a means for Apple to further broaden its services footprint alongside software updates across its product lines. Apple's iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 are each going live tomorrow.

In addition to the Apple One bundle, Apple announced Fitness+, a new fitness service that offers a catalog of video workouts, including yoga, studio classes and a variety of others, along with performance tracking. Fitness+ is offered at $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year.

Shares of Peloton (PTON) - Get Report dropped sharply on Apple's Fitness+ announcement, but were still up 5.6% overall on Tuesday.

In addition to the services, Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 6, which starts at $399 and includes new health features, notably a blood oxygen detector that uses infrared light to measure the levels of oxygen in your blood.

Extending its recent focus on more affordable versions of its flagship products, Apple also revealed a $279 and up Apple Watch SE, an entry-level version that shares similar performance benchmarks with the Series 5 watch.

Also announced were two new iPads: an 8th generation standard iPad, which starts at $329 or $299 for an educational version; and a 4th generation iPad Air at $599 and up.

Apple is expected to announce its iPhone 12 lineup in the coming weeks.

The stock has risen more than 50% year to date.