Apple Tops Samsung for No. 1 in Smartphone Sales

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report surpassed South Korea’s Samsung as the world's No. 1 seller of smart phones in the fourth quarter.

iPhone sales totaled 79.943 million units in the period, far ahead of Samsung’s 62.117 million, according to a study from consulting firm Gartner.

“The launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series helped Apple record double-digit growth in the fourth quarter of 2020,” Gartner said in a statement.

iPhone sales soared 14.9% from the year-earlier quarter, while Samsung’s dropped 11.8%. iPhone sales account for about 45% of Apple’s revenue, the largest share of all its products.

China’s Xiaomi placed third with 43.43 million units, China’s Oppo placed fourth with 34.373 million units, and China’s Huawei placed fifth with 34.316 million units.

Overall handset sales dipped 5% to 384.622 million units in the latest quarter.

“The sales of more 5G smartphones and lower-to-mid-tier smartphones minimized the market decline in the fourth quarter of 2020,” said Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner.

“Even as consumers remained cautious in their spending and held off on some discretionary purchases, 5G smartphones and pro-camera features encouraged some end users to purchase new smartphones or upgrade their current smartphones in the quarter.”

For the full year, Apple took second with 199.847 million units sold, trailing Samsung with a whopping 253.025 million sold. Samsung’s total fell 15% from 2019, while Apple’s rose 3.3%.

Smartphone sales totaled 1.348 billion last year, down 13% from 2019, as the Covid pandemic curbed spending.

Apple recently traded at $126.42, down 2.66%, but has soared 70% over the last year.

