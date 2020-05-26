Apple Reportedly to Reopen 130 of Its 271 U.S. Stores This Week

Apple closed all its stores outside China in mid-March. In the U.S., the focus will be on Genius Bars.

Tech giant Apple (AAPL) - Get Report reportedly plans to reopen 130 of its 271 stores in the U.S. this week.

An Apple official gave that information to CNBC.

“This week we’ll return to serving customers in many U.S. locations,” an Apple representative told CNBC in a statement.

“For customer safety and convenience, most stores will offer curbside or storefront service only, where we provide online order pick-up and Genius Bar appointments,” the rep said.

Apple has 510 stores globally. It began closing its China outlets in January, as the coronavirus raged, but reopened them by mid-March.

Just a few days later, it closed all of its stores outside mainland China. Outside China, stores started reopening in mid-April, beginning with South Korea then spreading to Europe and the U.S.

The U.S. stores that have reopened concentrate on the Genius Bar, which gives customers service and support for their iPhones and other Apple products. Walk-in customers can get service at some of the stores reopening this week.

In a letter to customers last week, Apple's retail chief, Deirdre O’Brien, explained reopening policies.

“Face coverings will be required for all of our teams and customers, and we will provide them to customers who don’t bring their own,” she wrote.

“Temperature checks will be conducted at the door, and posted health questions will screen for those with symptoms … or who have had recent exposure to someone infected with COVID‑19.”

Apple shares recently traded at $319.23, up 0.11%. The stock has climbed 11% over the past three months, compared to a 4% dip for the S&P 500.