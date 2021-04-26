Apple Commits $430 Billion in U.S. Investment Over Next Five Years

Apple unveils plans to invest $430 billion in the U.S. and create more than 20,000 new jobs as part of its push to be less reliant on global supply chains.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report unveiled sweeping plans on Monday to invest more than $430 billion in the U.S. and create more than 20,000 new jobs over the next five years as part of its push to be less reliant on global chains.

The Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant said it plans to accelerate its U.S. investments by growing its teams and adding to its production and infrastructure focused on next-generation silicon development and 5G innovation across nine U.S. states, including California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Texas, Washington and Iowa.

It also is spending more than $1 billion to create a new East Coast campus in North Carolina. The commitment is roughly 20% higher than the company’s original five-year goal of $350 billion that it set in 2018, Apple said in a statement.

The announcement comes amid ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China, where a good portion of Apple's components are made, as well as a global semiconductor shortage that has thrown a wrench into production of everything from Apple iPads and iPhones to Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report cars and trucks and even General Electric (GE) - Get Report appliances.

“At this moment of recovery and rebuilding, Apple is doubling down on our commitment to U.S. innovation and manufacturing with a generational investment reaching communities across all 50 states,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

“We’re creating jobs in cutting-edge fields - from 5G to silicon engineering to artificial intelligence - investing in the next generation of innovative new businesses, and in all our work, building toward a greener and more equitable future.”

Apple said it currently supports more than 2.7 million jobs across the country through direct employment, spending with U.S. suppliers and manufacturers, and developer jobs in the thriving iOS app economy.

Apple also said it is the largest taxpayer in the U.S. and has paid almost $45 billion in domestic corporate income taxes over the past five years alone.

At last check, shares of Apple were down 0.23% at $134.01.

