Apple and Amazon Make the Grade: The Week in Analysts' Reports

The weekly guide to upgrades, downgrades and price target changes includes price target upgrades to Apple, Netflix and Amazon.

Stock analysts issued reports this on such companies as Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Intel (INTC) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report.

Upgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) - Get Report was upgraded to buy from hold by SunTrust analyst Robyn Karnauskas, who also lifted her share-price target to $750 from $400.

Nikola (NKLA) - Get Report was upgraded to overweight from neutral by J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster, who affirmed his price target at $45.

Avis Budget Group (CAR) - Get Report was upgraded by Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas to overweight from equal-weight, who raised his price target to $37 from $25.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report was upgraded to outperform by Wolfe analyst Steven Chubak, who also raised his rating on Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report to peer perform.

Downgrades

Intel was downgraded by Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari to sell from neutral with a price target of $54, down from $65.

Altria Group (MO) - Get Report was downgraded by Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain to equal-weight from overweight. The analyst also trimmed his share price target to $43 from $50.

Evolus (EOLS) - Get Report was downgraded to neutral from buy by Mizuho analyst Vamil Divan, who slashed his share-price target to $3 from $8. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey also DocuSignhalved its share-price target for Evolus to $6

Price Target Changes

Amazon.com's price target was raised by Citi analyst Jason Bazinet to a Wall Street high of $3,550 to $2,700.

Netflix's (NFLX) - Get Report price target was raised by Goldman Sachs analyst Heath Terry to a Wall Street high $670 from $540.

DocuSign (DOCU) - Get Report had its share price target raised by two firms. Wedbush, analyst Daniel Ives increased his share-price target to $240 from $165 and affirmed his outperform rating. J.P. Morgan analyst Patrick Walravens lifted his share-price target to $233 from $150, affirming his outperform rating.

Apple had its share price target raised to $400 from $380 by Deutsche Bank analyst Jeriel Ong, affirmed his buy rating.

Initiation of Coverage

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report was initiated with a sell rating by Citi analyst Wendy Nicholson with a $123 price target.

Alibaba Group (BABA) - Get Report was initiated with a buy rating Needham analyst Vincent Yu with a $275 share price target.

J.P. Morgan Alexia Quandrani affirmed an overweight rating on Disney (DIS) - Get Report with a $135 price target.