Apple Puts $30 Million More Into Racial Justice Initiative

Apple said, the money will 'support students, innovators and advocacy organizations that are leading the charge in creating a more just world.'

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report announced $30 million in new commitments Tuesday as part of its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, after previously committing $100 million to the program.

The money will “support students, innovators and advocacy organizations that are leading the charge in creating a more inclusive, more just world,” Cupertino, Calif.-based Apple said in a statement.

These new projects include:

· A Global Hispanic-Serving Institution Equity Innovation Hub.

· Expanded education initiatives for community colleges and Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

· A new cohort of the Apple Entrepreneur Camp immersive tech lab for Hispanic/Latinx founders and developers.

· And funding for leaders working to advance criminal justice reform and environmental justice.”

The consumer electronics company said its new projects will “help equip the next generation of students and leaders to dismantle structures that perpetuate inequities and institutional racism.”

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said, “The call to build a more just and equitable world is an urgent one, and at Apple, we feel a collective responsibility to help drive progress forward.”

Apple shares on Tuesday traded at $152.28, down 0.6%, but have climbed 22% over the past six months.

Morningstar analyst Abhinav Davuluri gives Apple a narrow moat, but thinks the stock is overvalued, putting fair value at $124.

The company reported strong earnings for its latest quarter, but “we think recent growth trends could be unsustainable past 2021,” he wrote last month.

“Given the short product cycles of Apple’s products and army of firms targeting its dominance, we do not believe Apple has a wide economic moat.”

