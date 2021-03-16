Apollo Global to Test Work Week With 2 Days Remote

Private-equity firm Apollo for the rest of 2021 will grant employees the option of working remotely two days out of each work week.

The private-equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO) - Get Report for the rest of 2021 will grant its employees worldwide the option of working remotely two days out of the week, a media report says.

Execution of the test depends on broad availability of the COVID-19 vaccines, a person close to the matter told Bloomberg News.

The New York firm will give its 1,729 employees at least 30 days notice of the new option, the person told the news service.

The firm's staffers have had a great deal of flexibility to work from home amid the pandemic, with the first lockdowns taking place last March.

However, the idea of resuming in-office work is based on feedback the company has received from its employees, the person said.

Hilton Grand Slips After $1.4B Deal for Diamond Resorts

Apollo is also looking to attract top talent to its company with this new implementation, Bloomberg reported.

Apollo is just one of many major companies looking to get employees back to work in-person as more options for combating COVID-19 become available.

Two Sigma Investments has also recently said that in September, after Labor Day it planned to test a similar three-day-in-office work week, Bloomberg News said.

Chief Technology Officer Jeff Wecker said the New York hedge fund plans to reevaluate the setup in mid-2022.

HSBC in November said some of its Hong Kong staff could work from home up to four days a week.

An October report said that Microsoft would allow staff, with their managers' permission, to work from home permanently.

Facebook (FB) - Get Report in May told staffers that they could work from home for the rest of the year. And it then reportedly told its workers that it would move toward a largely remote workforce over the next 10 years.

And Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Google (GOOGL) - Get Report and JPMorgan (JPM) - Get Report all have extended their work-from-home policies.

At last check Apollo Global Management shares were trading 0.6% lower at $48.50.