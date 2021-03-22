Apollo's Leon Black Stepping Down Ahead of Schedule

Marc Rowan, Apollo's co-founder, takes over as CEO, while former SEC Chairman Jay Clayton becomes chairman.

Leon Black, the co-founder of Apollo Global Management (APO) - Get Report who sparked controversy over his connection with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, will be stepping down as the private-equity firm's chairman and chief executive earlier than previously announced.

Shares of the New York company were rising 1.44% to $47.97 in premarket trading Monday.

Black said in a statement that he was leaving to "focus on my family, my wife Debra’s and my health issues, and my many other interests.”

The firm had said in January that Black would step down as chief executive before his 70th birthday in July.

Marc Rowan, the firm's co-founder, has taken over as CEO. Jay Clayton, the former Securities and Exchange Commission chairman who recently joined the firm as an independent director, will take over as chairman.

In February, Bloomberg reported that the company would overhaul its board in light Black's connection to Epstein.

The New York Times reported in October that Black, 69, had wired at least $50 million to Epstein after the financier's 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a teenage girl. He wasn’t accused of a crime.

In addition, Black paid Epstein $158 million in fees for trust- and estate-tax planning in the five years to 2017, far more than was previously known, according to a report from law firm Dechert.

In addition to Rowan and Clayton, Richard Emerson, president of Pendral Capital, and Kerry Murphy Healey, president of the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream, were appointed as independent board directors, effective immediately.